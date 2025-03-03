This Blows

Adam Ferguson Adam Ferguson Adam Ferguson Adam Ferguson

After a glorious weekend of weather, angry west winds blew into Santa Fe on Monday triggering a Wind Advisory from the National Weather Service.

The fierce winds kicked up dust, tumbleweeds and anything not chained to the ground. That created chaos on the streets and with allergies. Off and on cloud cover made Monday's chilly temperatures feel more frigid, but the main concern is winds gusting 35 to 55 miles per hour. The NWS sent out its Wind Advisory about 1:30 pm..

NWS advised the conditions persist from the mountains north of Santa Fe and south to Albuquerque plus the San Agustin Plains and the adjoining lowlands. The advisory remains in effect until 7 pm. SFR's Adam Ferguson got out this afternoon and used The Lens to tell the story.