Gunshots and Car Crash Land Three Juveniles Behind Bars

Santa Fe Police arrested three teens on Tuesday night after receiving emergency calls of gunshots fired and reckless driving that ended in a collision.

Police responded to Cottonwood Mobile Home Park and later identified the three juvenile suspects who had since fled the scene. Two of the suspects were 16 years old, the third 15. Santa Fe firefighters who responded to the crash witnessed the three juveniles fleeing the scene and helped police track down the suspects. Deputies with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and helped locate the suspects, who were taken into custody without incident. One of the juveniles was found in possession of a firearm and one of the juveniles was found on possession of the keys to the crashed vehicle.

The juveniles face charges of aggravated assault, child abuse, shooting at an occupied dwelling, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, receiving/transferring stolen property, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, immediate notice of accidents, duty to render aid, no driver’s license, no insurance, and no registration.

All three juvenile suspects were authorized for incarceration and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.