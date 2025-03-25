Trump administration considers militarized buffer zone along New Mexico border

The Trump administration is reportedly developing a plan to create a 60-foot militarized buffer zone along the U.S.-Mexico border in New Mexico, according to a report from The Washington Post. The zone would be occupied by active-duty U.S. troops empowered to detain migrants who cross the border unlawfully.

The plan envisions transforming sections of the border in New Mexico into military installations, where any migrant entering the area would be considered trespassing.

This proposal has drawn criticism from New Mexico officials.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said resources would be better used to target high-risk individuals through the state’s Organized Crime Commission.

“The Trump administration’s plan to create a deportation buffer zone along New Mexico’s border is a waste of resources and military personnel,” Lujan Grisham said. “I oppose mass deportation efforts that would break up families and harm New Mexico’s economy and communities.”

U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez, who represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District along the southern border, called the proposal “reckless and wasteful,” arguing that military resources are better used to combat international threats.

“I’ve proposed bipartisan solutions to tackle border security, which should be taken seriously and acted upon,” Vasquez said. “They include funding for screening technology at our ports of entry, modernizing our broken immigration system, and supporting the economic vitality of border communities.”

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján also disagreed with Trump’s reported plan, saying that “diverting military resources for this purpose would weaken our military readiness.”

Lujan called for comprehensive immigration reform and stronger border security, but not at the expense of existing defense missions.

“Securing our border and protecting the safety of New Mexicans is a top priority, which is why I supported the bipartisan border security agreement — an effort that was ultimately killed by then-candidate Donald Trump,” Luján said.