Wolf that left experimental population area found dead

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the cause of death of a Mexican gray wolf who left the experimental population area this month and traveled north of Interstate 40 in New Mexico.

The wolf, dubbed Ella by school children, was found dead on Sunday near Mount Taylor.

While officials have not released the cause of death, conservation groups and agencies are offering a combined reward of more than $105,000 for information that helps convict anyone of unlawfully killing a Mexican wolf, which is a violation of the Endangered Species Act.

“The rugged slopes of Mount Taylor and surrounding areas host healthy herds of elk and would provide exceptional wolf habitat if humans were not intent on excluding them,” Sally Paez, staff attorney for New Mexico Wild, said in a press release. “It is no surprise that a young wolf like Ella was drawn toward this wild landscape and we are deeply saddened by her loss.”

Wildlife advocates mourned the loss of the young, female wolf, but said her journey shows that the lobos should not be limited to artificial boundaries like I-40.

“It’s always devastating when we lose a member of this still small and imperiled population,” said Chris Smith, wildlife program director for WildEarth Guardians. “But when we find that a young, intrepid wolf like Ella is taken, it’s especially painful. Eventually, lobos will re-colonize their historic range. Until then, we will fight for their survival.”

The wildlife advocates say the leading cause of death in Mexican gray wolves is illegal killing.

People wishing to provide information that could be helpful in the case can call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife special agents in Pinetop, Arizona at 346-254-0515 or the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Operation Game Thief line at 800-432-4263.

People found guilty of killing a Mexican wolf can face criminal penalties of up to $50,000 and possibly up to a year in jail. They could also face civil penalties of up to $25,000.