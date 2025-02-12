We’ve asked around, and it’s hard for folks to feel the love just now. In some ways, Santa Fe continues its long run as a happy little bubble that does things in its own ways—in others, we’re feeling the crunch of the recent election, the lingering effects of COVID-19 and the terrible state of ... gestures at everything emphatically. That’s why this year’s Love & Sex issue is all about helping others. This help comes in many forms, including a primer on what it means to be ACE (that’s asexual and/or aromantic for those who don’t know); why timing is everything in the love game; what it means to live with grief following the death of a loved one; how theater and film-based intimacy coordination can work positively in our daily lives; and a guide to what’s in and what’s out when it comes to the bedroom in 2025 from our resident sexpert. We have a sort of internal goal when it comes to this issue each year, and it’s about the hope that even one person might learn something, change something or otherwise feel less alone. Even as the world burns, there’s still a lot of love and much pleasure to be found. Straight-up, too, we just kind of need each other.
Love & Sex 2025
No Hallmark sentimentality herein, we promise