The Fork: Helllllllooooo, 2025

Oh, hey, Fork Frenz. Did you miss us? Were you sitting someplace all like, “Damn, I’m not sure I can go on without The Fork, and it feels like they haven’t published a piece in, like, 5,000 years?” We get it. And we’re sorry for that. It’s been a whirl of wind over here in SFR-land, what with the holidays and then that thing where we moved offices from Midtown to downtown and didn’t have internet for a second. Blah, blah, blah. The point is that we missed y’all and we’ve definitely been eating a bunch of crap nonstop and we’re back now, so dry your eyes and get real.

Because we are here to tell you about French toast at Casa Bonita—the first breakfast we enjoyed in the year 2025, and a real doozy. Look, we get it, you’re probably now sitting there thinking, “Jeeze, we waited around for 5,000 years for this goober only for them to return and be all like, “did you know French toast is good?’” But this is, like, no ordinary French toast, buds. This is next level French toast. And we don’t mean that in some hifalutin’ way wherein some fucking explorer traveled through the jungle to discover the vanilla pods that only grow by moonlight for 20 minutes a month and the expedition lost seven people and the bread is made from grains that were first planted before the birth of Jesus Christ and the syrup is harvested by blind children who operate like the syrup version of truffle hogs. No, it’s not that, really. By all accounts Casa Bonita—a restaurant SFR staffers have long enjoyed, btw—serves up a fairly run-of-the-mill French toast, but they’ve got a secret weapon known as “crunch coating.”

What is crunch coating? Well, it appears to be a sort of coconut/something else crunchy we couldn’t work out sort of thing. We’d have asked, but we are merely a formless gas being, and thus cannot speak (or scream). Whatever it is, it brings the already awesome dish of egg- ‘n’ vanilla-coated toasted bread to the next level. We’re always out there trying to explain to fools that texture balance is one of the top three most important food concerns, and the balance between soft bread and crunchy crust was sublime. SUBLIME, we say! Plus, we got the brekkie with eggs and bacon for a mere $12.99! That’s a hell of a deal. That’s the kind of deal that makes you feel OK about Casa Bonita’s existence in the old original Second Street Brewery (ICYMI, that location of SSB shuttered in 2022). So often when things change in Santa Fe, the change sucks shit. This change is kind of glorious, because they do breakfast AND lunch AND dinner AND booze, so you could easily spend a whole day drinking and eating all the meals. We’re not sure why anyone would expect less from owner Luis Ortiz, whose previous places of employment include La Fogata (which SFR staffers also love) and La Piña Loka food truck (which is on our list, we swear!).

So basically what we’re saying is, you need to get this French Toast. And we’re back. Here’s hoping 2025 is full of so many rad things to eat and more interesting newsletters than, “Uhhh, we went to breakfast.” But we did. We went so hard.

We’re pretty sad to hear that Eater-dot-com, being one of our fave websites, will phase to a regional model following layoffs under its overlords at Vox Media. We don’t have every last detail, but we truly believe hyper-local will be wildly important as we phase into the new hell of the next…however long.

Since we’re in the dead of winter here, this very important piece over on Chowhound-dot-com gets to the bottom of the very important question about whether hot cocoa and hot chocolate are the same. Are they? Do we care? These people do.

News like this pops up kind of a lot in internet-land, but a new coffee study suggests drinking the most glorious of bevvies could add years to your life. The dorks at Food and/or Wine-dot-com have a little more info on that if you click here, but if it’s true that drinking coffee expands one’s life, we are likely fucking immortal.

In this week’s print edition of SFR, find a little bit of info about Rebecca Freeman, the new pastry chef for Santacafé and Coyote Café.

